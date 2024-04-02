Fire service forms three-member committee over Demra bus depot fire

The Fire Service and Civil Defence has formed a three-member probe committee over a fire incident that burned at least 14 Volvo buses of London Express parked at a depot in Konapara of Demra yesterday (1 April).

The committee, headed by Md Saleh Uddin, deputy director of Dhaka Division Fire Service and Civil Defence, has been asked to submit the probe report within 15 workdays, the fire service said in a press statement today (2 April).

The other two members of the committee are DAD Md Shamsuzzoha and Osman Goni, senior station officer of Demra Fire Station.