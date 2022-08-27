Fire Service dealt with 439 accidents in August: DG

Fire Service dealt with 439 accidents in August: DG

Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence dealt with 439 accidents including fire incidents in the ongoing month of August.

The organisation's Director General (DG) Main Uddin disclosed the data at the launching ceremony of the eighth International Fire, Safety and Security Expo 2022 at Gulshan Club in the capital on Saturday (27 August). 

Main Uddin said the number of fire incidents is increasing with multipurpose buildings sprawling amid the rapid growth of urbanisation and industrialisation. 

Urging awareness, he said every fire incident causes property destruction. 

He said if people get aware of fire incidents and firefighters can apply the fire extinguishing equipment they have, the number of fire incidents can be reduced significantly. 

Brig Gen Main Uddin also noted that Fire Service and Civil Defence conducts 800 showdowns every month at multipurpose buildings, industrial areas, offices and schools.  

Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) in partnership with Bangladesh Fire Service & Civil Defense will organise the three-day expo from 24 November at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC). 

ESSAB announced that hundreds of world-famous brands from 26 countries will participate in this fair. 

ESSAB  president Zahir Uddin Babar, General Secretary M Mahmudur, Md Shahidullah Azim, Vice President of BGMEA, FBCCI Vice President Md Amin Helaly was also present at this event.
 

