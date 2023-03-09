Fire Service, 9 individuals to get Swadhinata Padak 2023

Swadhinata Padak. Photo: Collected
Swadhinata Padak. Photo: Collected

The government has picked nine individuals and one institution for this year's Swadhinata Padak (Independence Award), in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the country.

The Cabinet Division has issued a notification in this regard on Thursday (9 March).

Six recipients of the award freedom fighter Colonel (retired) Samsul Alam, Lieutenant AG Mohammad Khurshid (posthumous), Martyred Khaza Nizamuddin Bhuiyan, Bir Bikrom Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury (Maya) have been named for their contributions to the 1971 Liberation War.

Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence will receive the award for its contribution to social service. 

While Selim Al Deen (posthumous) will be awarded for his contribution in literature; Pabitra Mohan Dey for culture; and ASM Raqibul Hassan for sports.

Begum Nadira Jahan (Surma Jahid) and Dr Firdausi Qadri will receive the award  in the research and training category.

