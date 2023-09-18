Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban brought under control within 45 minutes
The fire was brought under control by four units of the fire service within 45 minutes of receiving the first report
A fire has broke out at the Sena Kalyan Bhaban- a 20-storied commercial building at Motijheel Commercial Area in Dhaka, on Monday (18 September) night.
Four units of the fire service brought the fire, which was first reported at around 8:50pm, under control by 9:42pm, Md Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector (Media Cell), Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters, told The Business Standard.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
Source of the fire is yet to be known.