Fire at RK Tower in Bangla Motor under control

Bangladesh

11 December, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 02:32 pm

Related News

Fire at RK Tower in Bangla Motor under control

11 December, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 02:32 pm
RK Tower in Bangla Motor, Dhaka. Photo: Collected from Facebook
RK Tower in Bangla Motor, Dhaka. Photo: Collected from Facebook

A fire that broke out at the RK Tower located in the capital's Bangla Motor area has been brought under control.

Total eight firefighting units were able to subdue the blaze at the building at around 2pm on Saturday, Rozina Akter, duty officer at the control room of Fire Service and Civil Defence (headquarters), told The Business Standard.

The fire had started on the sixth floor of the 10-storey building at around 12pm.

"No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," the fire official added.

 

Top News

RK Tower / Fire accident / Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

5h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

5h | Panorama
Influencers on stage with minister Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Courtesy

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award: Celebrating creativity, enterprise and the art of influence

6h | Pursuit
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

21h | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

21h | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

1d | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’