Fire at RK Tower in Bangla Motor under control

A fire that broke out at the RK Tower located in the capital's Bangla Motor area has been brought under control.

Total eight firefighting units were able to subdue the blaze at the building at around 2pm on Saturday, Rozina Akter, duty officer at the control room of Fire Service and Civil Defence (headquarters), told The Business Standard.

The fire had started on the sixth floor of the 10-storey building at around 12pm.

"No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," the fire official added.