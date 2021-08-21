Fire rages on at Banani building as 15 units work to bring flame under control

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 August, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 12:28 pm

Representational Photo; Collected
Representational Photo; Collected

A fire has broken out at a five-storey building in the capital's Banani area on Saturday morning.

According to Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters sources, the fire originated at the storehouse cum showroom of Amicon on the second floor of the building at Banani Chairman Bari area around 9.10am.

Fifteen fire-fighting units are working to bring the flame under control till the filing of this report.

However, the duty officer could not immediately confirm what actually sparked the fire.

A long tailback has been created as the vehicular movement on Banani-Airport Road came to a halt following the fire incident. 

Earlier in May, a fire broke out on the second floor of a building located at Banani 11 which affected mainly the office space belonging to Fair Group and its employees.

