Fire at Puratan Bazar in Narayanganj’s Rupganj under control

A fire that broke out early today in Puratan Bazar, also known as Kacha Bazar, beside Gausia Market in Bhulta union under Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj is now under control.

Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD-media cell) headquarters, said the blaze began in the Kacha Bazar around 3:35 am.

On information, eight firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control around 5:45 am, he informed.

Incident Commander Md Saleh Uddin, deputy director of the FSCD's Dhaka Division, told media after taming the fire that some shops of hardware, tyre tube and vegetables were damaged in the incident.

The reason of the fire and extent of damages caused could not be known immediately, he said.

A probe committee would be formed to identify causes of the fire, the fire service officer said, adding that they faced difficulties in bringing the fire under control due to overcrowding of people.

