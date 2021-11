A fire has broken out at a plastic factory of Pran-RFL group in Ghorashal area of Narsingdi.

"The fire originated at 5:40pm on the third and fourth floors of the four-storeyed building, Fire Service Control Room Officer Rozina Akter told The Business Standard at 7:30pm.

Seven firefighting units are trying to douse the blaze," she added.

However, she could not immediately confirm the reason behind the fire.