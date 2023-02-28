Fire at N'ganj factory under control

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 06:00 pm

Fire at N'ganj factory under control

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 06:00 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A fire that broke out at a factory in Duptara area of Narayanganj's Araihazar upazila on Tuesday (28 February) has been brought under control. 

The fire started around 1:30pm at HP Chemicals factory, according to Khaleda Yasmin, duty officer at the fire service control room.

On information, a total of 11 firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control at 5:20pm, she added.

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.

No causalities have been reported so far.

