Fire at N'ganj factory under control

A fire that broke out at a factory in Duptara area of Narayanganj's Araihazar upazila on Tuesday (28 February) has been brought under control.

The fire started around 1:30pm at HP Chemicals factory, according to Khaleda Yasmin, duty officer at the fire service control room.

On information, a total of 11 firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control at 5:20pm, she added.

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.

No causalities have been reported so far.