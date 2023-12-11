Fire at Mohakhali Filling Station: Death toll rises to 3

The death toll from the fire at a fuel filling station in Dhaka's Mohakhali area on 6 December rose to three, with the deaths of two more people on Sunday (10 December) and Monday (11 December).

The deceased were identified as Md Salauddin, 38, son of Nur Hossain of Feni district, and Amir Hossain Sumon, 32, son of Selim Hossain of Chandpur district.

Dr Tariqul Islam, resident medical officer of the Sheikh Hasina Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said that Salauddin, who had 35 percent burn injuries, passed away at 10:15 pm last night while Amir Hossain, with 65 percent burn injuries, died at 7:20 am today.

Amir was a cashier of the filling station, and Salauddin was the repairman.

The bodies were kept at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital morgue, said Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp.

On 6 December, eight people suffered burn injuries in an explosion at Royal Filling Station while a gas line was being repaired.

Of the injured, Abul Khayer, an engineer, died after the explosion, while Mohammad Mamun, Masum, Md Rana, Kamal Abedin, and Jibon were undergoing treatment at the hospital.