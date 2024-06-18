Fire kills elderly woman, destroys four houses in Chattaogram’s Fatikchhari

People inspect the remains after a fire gutted four houses and killed 90 year old Halima Begum on Tuesday, 18 June. Photo:TBS

An elderly woman burned to death during a fire that destroyed four houses in the Nanupur Goldar Bari area in the Bakhtapur Union of Fatikchhari upazila, Chattogram, during the early hours of Tuesday June 18.

The deceased was identified as Halima Begum, 90.

Aktaruzzaman, a firefighter of Fatikchhari Fire Station, confirmed the death to The Business Standard and said that after being alerted to the fire at 4:32 am firefighters were dispatched to the area, dousing the fire by 5:30 am.

"Meanwhile, an elderly woman trapped in the fire was burned to death and four houses were gutted. Initial investigation revealed that the fire originated from a mosquito coil and engulfed a motorcycle parked in the house. Later, the fire engulfed the adjacent houses", he added.

"The extent of damage done by the fire is under investigation", he added further.

Faruqul Azam, Chairman of Bakhtapur Union Parishad, said that when the fire engulfed the house all the members of the families managed to escape. "But the elderly woman was trapped in the fire and burned to death. The fire gutted houses of seven families", he added.