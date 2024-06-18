Fire kills elderly woman, destroys four houses in Chattaogram’s Fatikchhari

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 June, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 04:36 pm

Related News

Fire kills elderly woman, destroys four houses in Chattaogram’s Fatikchhari

Aktaruzzaman, a firefighter of Fatikchari Fire Station, confirmed the death to The Business Standard and said that after being alerted to the fire at 4:32 am firefighters were dispatched to the area, dousing the fire by 5:30 am

TBS Report
18 June, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 04:36 pm
People inspect the remains after a fire gutted four houses and killed 90 year old Halima Begum on Tuesday, 18 June. Photo:TBS
People inspect the remains after a fire gutted four houses and killed 90 year old Halima Begum on Tuesday, 18 June. Photo:TBS

An elderly woman burned to death during a fire that destroyed four houses in the Nanupur Goldar Bari area in the Bakhtapur Union of Fatikchhari upazila, Chattogram, during the early hours of Tuesday June 18.

The deceased was identified as Halima Begum, 90. 

Aktaruzzaman, a firefighter of Fatikchhari Fire Station, confirmed the death to The Business Standard and said that after being alerted to the fire at 4:32 am firefighters were dispatched to the area, dousing the fire by 5:30 am. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Meanwhile, an elderly woman trapped in the fire was burned to death and four houses were gutted. Initial investigation revealed that the fire originated from a mosquito coil and engulfed a motorcycle parked in the house. Later, the fire engulfed the adjacent houses", he added. 

"The extent of damage done by the fire is under investigation", he added further. 

Faruqul Azam, Chairman of Bakhtapur Union Parishad, said that when the fire engulfed the house all the members of the families managed to escape. "But the elderly woman was trapped in the fire and burned to death.  The fire gutted houses of seven families", he added. 

 

Top News

Chattogram / Fire accident / Fire death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Daniel has been driving rickshaws in the summer in Denmark’s Copenhagen for about 5 years now. Photo: Md Shariful Islam/ TBS 

Let’s take a rickshaw ride this summer, but in Denmark!

17m | Features
A journalist's journey to office

A journalist's journey to office

3h | Features
Illustration: Duniya Jahan/TBS

Are you really a mind reader or simply a decoder of social cues?

1d | Features
Hasan Ahmed, a CNG driver from the remote village of Moulvibazar, makes Vlogs on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok. Photo: Courtesy

How a 24-year-old Moulvibazar CNG driver made over Tk20,000 from social media

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

2d | Videos
Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

21h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

1d | Videos
Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

23h | Videos