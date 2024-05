One person has died in a fire that originated in the ground floor of a three-storey building in Badda.

The fire started in the building on DIT road 4 of Badda around 6:40am today (30 May).

Aftermath of a fire at a house in Badda. Photo: Collected

Another person was injured in the incident but the identity of the deceased and the injured could not be known immediately.

Two units of Baridhara fire station are working to douse the fire.