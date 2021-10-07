Fire incident at Peninsula Hotel: No effect on main building 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 01:09 pm

The fire that broke out at a store room of extended back-end building of Chattogram's star hotel 'The Peninsula Chittagong' on Tuesday early morning, had no effect on the main building or any outlets of the hotel. 

The fire led to smoke spread to the entire back building. 

The hotel authorities came up with the information in a press briefing on Wednesday evening. 

"Everything was brought under control by the fire service department immediately after the incident took place. Fortunately, this had no effect on the main building or any outlets of the hotel. All guests are safe and sound, in their reserved rooms and no evacuation was required as the main premise was not affected from the incident", said a press release sent by the authorities after the briefing. 

"The safety of our guests has always been our foremost priority and will remain the same. We strictly follow the protocols to maintain the health and safety of our valued guests as well as our employees. We assure your safety concerns under any circumstances, as we commit to continue to provide your guests with the best hospitality possible. We ensure every guest will have a pleasant stay with us on every visit and feel comfortable enough to put their support and trust on us," the press release added. 

Mustafa Tahseen Arshad, managing director; Sumedha Gunawardana, general manager; Mir Kashem, senior manager - Accounts and Estate; Md Faridul Islam chief engineer and Bulbul Ahmed, security officer were present in the briefing among others. 
 

