Fire guts four shops in Feni

Bangladesh

BSS
09 August, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 06:59 pm

Fire guts four shops in Feni

The fire originated from an electric short circuit at a shop in the basement area of the Saudagar Tower

BSS
09 August, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 06:59 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Four shops were gutted in a fire at Saudagar Patti in Borobazar of the district town today (9 August).

The fire originated from an electric short circuit at a shop in the basement area of the Saudagar Tower around 8am and soon engulfed the adjacent business establishments. As a result, four shops were gutted, senior station officer of Feni Fire Service and Civil Defense, Abdul Majid said.

Being informed, firefighters of Feni Fire Services and Civil Defense rushed to the spot and doused the blaze with the help of locals and affected businessmen after two hours of efforts, he said.

The extent of the damage could not be known immediately, he added.

Feni / Bangladesh / fire

