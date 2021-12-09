Fire guts 4 jhut warehouses in Ctg

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 10:48 am

The official said that although no one was injured in the blaze, there was extensive damage to the products

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A fire that broke out in the Atura depot area of Chattogram city, gutted four jhut warehouses on Thursday.

The fire broke out in the area around 5:20am and engulfed the four adjoining warehouses, said Anisur Rahman, deputy director of Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defense, confirming the matter to The Business Standard

On information, eleven vehicles of three units of the fire service went to the spot and brought the fire under control around 9am after four hours of frantic effort.

However, the fire was not extinguished completely.

The fire was brought under control by 9am but could not be extinguished completely. 

The official said that although no one was injured in the blaze, there was extensive damage to the products.

