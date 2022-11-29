Fire at Gazipur textile mill under control after 12 hours

A fire that broke out at a textile mill in Gazipur early Tuesday is now under control but could not be doused completely.

The fire started around 12am inside a cotton warehouse of Shamim Textile Mill at the Bhabanipur area in Sadar upazila, said Md Belal Hossain, warehouse inspector of Sreepur Fire Service.

Six firefighting units from Sreepur and Joydebpur started a strenuous effort to bring the fire under control immediately after being informed, he said.

"It took time to bring the flames under control as there was cotton in the warehouse. It may take more time to extinguish the fire completely, but it will not spread anymore," Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service, told UNB.

The workers also helped to bring the fire under control, said the fire service official.

No injury or casualty was reported but a huge amount of cotton was gutted, said Inspector Belal. The cause of the fire can be determined after an investigation, he said.

Meanwhile, due to the fire, three more factories inside the same complex have remained closed. Kunal Kanti, General Manager of Shamim Textile Mill said they are estimating a loss above Tk100 crore from the fire.