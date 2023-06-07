Fire at gas line in Dhaka’s Wari extinguished

A fire broke out at the gas line on Tipu Sultan Road in Dhaka's Wari area early Wednesday.

The fire broke out at the road around 2:25 am, said Deputy Assistant Director of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters, Shahjahan Shikder.

On information, fire firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire around 5:30 am, said Shahzadi Sultana, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.

Witnesses said some people were slightly injured during the fire but the fire service men did not confirm any casualty.

Meanwhile, what caused the fire could not be known immediately and the extent of the loss could not be ascertained yet.