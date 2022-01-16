Fire at garment factory in Dhaka’s Postogola

A fire broke out at a garment factory in Dhaka's Postogola on Saturday night.

The fire originated around at 11:45pm on the fourth floor of Alam Garments.

Eight firefighting units are trying to douse the blaze, said Shahjahan Shikder, public relations officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

However, he could not immediately confirm the reason of the fire.

"The workers were evacuated safely before the fire started to spread on the floor," Sub-Inspector Iran Molla told The Business Standard.