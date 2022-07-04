Fire at Fresh Group factory in Narayanganj

A fire has broken out in a factory of Fresh Group in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj district.

The three-storey factory building located in Meghna Industrial Economic Zone caught on fire Monday morning at around 7am.

Four firefighting units are working to douse the fire, until filing the report.

Reportedly, fire more units are on the way to join the operation.

No casualties have been reported yet.

The cause and extent of damages have not yet been determined, according to the sources at Fire Service and Civil Defense.