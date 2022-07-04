Fire at Fresh factory in Narayanganj

A fire that broke out in a factory of Fresh, a concern of Meghna Group of Industries, in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj district this morning has been brought under control.

Meanwhile, one person was rescued with minor burn injuries.

The three-storey factory building located in Meghna Industrial Economic Zone caught on fire Monday morning at around 7am.

Initially, four firefighting units reached the spot to douse the flame at 7.40am.

Later, they were joined by eight more units.

"The factory fire was brought under control at around 11.20am," confirmed Brigadier General Md Main Uddin, director general of the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defense (FSCD).

"At this moment, our main focus is to douse the flame completely," he briefed the media present at the location, adding that nothing could be determined about the cause of the fire as of yet.