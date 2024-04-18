Fire engulfs wholesale market in Tongi, at least 10 shops burnt

Fire engulfs wholesale market in Tongi on 17 April 2024. Photo: TBS
Fire engulfs wholesale market in Tongi on 17 April 2024. Photo: TBS

A fire engulfed a wholesale market in Tongi, Dhaka, burning down at least 10 shops and warehouses around 11:30pm yesterday (17 April).

Six units of fire service (three from Uttara and three from Tongi) brought the fire under control around 12:55am, confirmed Gazipur Fire Service Deputy Director Abdullah Al Arefin.

He said, there were no casualties in the incident and the reason behind the fire is being investigated.

The shops that were burned include a spice shop, a rice warehouse and four potato and onion warehouses. Traders claimed the damage to be several crores.

According to locals, traders saw a fire around 11:30pm yesterday and tried to put it out themselves. Failing to do so they informed fire service, but the fire already spread to a number of shops by then.

Owner of Ruposhi Bangla Rice Mill Md Farooq Hossain said, "I lost everything in the fire. There were about 5,000 sacks of rice which were burnt to ashes."

Sabuj Matbar, the owner of Messrs Sabuj and Brothers, said he came to know about the fire after reaching home. He rushed to the warehouse and saw his shop had been burned down.

