Fire in engine room of Brahmaputra Express train

A fire incident took place in the engine room of the Brahmaputra Express leaving from Dhaka for Jamalpur this evening.

The incident took place at around 6:45pm Wednesday (20 December), Dhaka Railway Police SP Anwar Hossain told The Business Standard.

"There was a jute sack on top of the engine silencer pipe in the engine room of the Brahmaputra Express. It was obstructing the smoke from the silencer pipe. From the smoke, the jute sack caught fire," he added.

Noticing the incident, the railway police stopped the train at the Cantonment station and put out the fire.