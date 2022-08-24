Fire at electronics warehouse in Bijoynagar

A fire broke out at an electronics warehouse in the capital's Bijoynagar area on Wednesday.

A total of 13 fire fighting units from Siddik Bazar and Khilgaon stations are trying to douse the fire.

Md Shahjahan Shikdar, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire originated at the tin-shed warehouse of Hamim Electronics at a two-storey building around 6:30pm.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, added Shajahan.