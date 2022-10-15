Fire at Eastern Refinery in Ctg: 4 burnt 

UNB
15 October, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 10:09 pm

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Four staff of Eastern Refinery suffered burn injuries in a fire that broke out on its premises at Patenga in Chattogram on Saturday morning, said officials.

The injured were security guard Md Akter, office staff Md Mamun, auditors Abdur Rahman and Md Saiful, said Abdul Karim, Officer-in-Charge of EPZ police station.

They received treatment from a local hospital, he said.

The fire broke out around 10:30 am in the fuel pipeline of Eastern Refinery which was brought under control around three hours later with the efforts of  four units of fire service from Agrabad, Karnaphuli, Bandar and EPZ, said the OC.

However, the main refinery was not impacted by the fire, said the officials of the country's lone state-owned refinery.

Abdul Hamid, deputy assistant director of the Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defence told UNB that the blaze started in a fuel pipeline of mirroring section of the refinery.

He said several units of the fire department responded quickly after the fire broke out and later Navy's fire service members joined to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire and amount of damages can be determined after a probe, he said.

An official at the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) told UNB that the main refinery was safe from the fire, and personnel from the Bangladesh Navy and the Air Force joined the firefighters to douse the fire.

The refinery is a subsidiary of the BPC.

"The drainage system has been impacted, not the main refinery," the BPC official said on condition of anonymity.

