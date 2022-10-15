Fire at Eastern Refinery in Chattogram

A fire broke out at the Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL), state-owned oil refinery and a subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, in Chattogram's North Patenga area, today.

The fire flared up one of the refinery pipelines at around 11.25am.

A total of eight fire fighting trucks from four different units of the district fire service are working to bring the flame under control, said Abdul Hamid, deputy assistant director of Chattogram Fire Service.

Members of the Bangladesh Navy also joined the fire control operation.

The flame was doused at around 12.45pm following a vigorous effort of 1 hour and 20 minutes.

The authorities could not immediately confirm the cause of the fire and the extent of damage caused by it.