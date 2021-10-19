Fire doused at DU's Sufia Kamal hall, no casualties reported

A fire broke out on the 8th floor of Dhaka University's Sufia Kamal hall south building on Tuesday at 9:10 pm.

However, the fire was doused half an hour after it broke out.

The cause of the fire was due to an electric short-circuit in room no 806 of the building, the room was closed and no casualties were reported.

Confirming the matter, Lina Taposhi Khan, house tutor of the hall said, "The fire broke out at 9:10 pm from an electric short-circuit. Being informed, one firefighting unit rushed to the spot immediately and extinguished the fire after half an hour efforts,"

"No one was reported injured. We will go for further investigation to learn in detail about the incident," she added.