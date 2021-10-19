Fire doused at DU's Sufia Kamal hall, no casualties reported

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 10:16 pm

Related News

Fire doused at DU's Sufia Kamal hall, no casualties reported

Confirming the matter, Lina Taposhi Khan, house tutor of the hall said, "The fire broke out at 9:10 pm from an electric short-circuit"

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 10:16 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

A fire broke out on the 8th floor of Dhaka University's Sufia Kamal hall south building on Tuesday at 9:10 pm.

However, the fire was doused half an hour after it broke out.

The cause of the fire was due to an electric short-circuit in room no 806 of the building, the room was closed and no casualties were reported.

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Confirming the matter, Lina Taposhi Khan, house tutor of the hall said, "The fire broke out at 9:10 pm from an electric short-circuit. Being informed, one firefighting unit rushed to the spot immediately and extinguished the fire after half an hour efforts,"

"No one was reported injured. We will go for further investigation to learn in detail about the incident," she added.

Top News

Sufia Kamal Hall / Dhaka University / fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

2d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

2d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

3d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

5
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

6
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers