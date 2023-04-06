Fire at Ctg shoe factory under control

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 02:23 pm

A shoe factory named Rong Da in Chattogram EPZ caught fire around 11:10am Thursday (6 April) morning. The fire was brought under control around 12pm.

Deputy Assistant Director of Chittagong Fire Service and Civil Station Abdul Wahab told TBS that the fire broke out in a shoe sole-making factory in TCB building inside the Export Processing Zone at 11:10am. On receiving information, two fire service units went to the location and brought the fire under control at 12 noon.

"The fire started from a shoe laminating machine. However, the amount of damage could not be known immediately," he added.

Assistant Director of TCB Chittagong office Md Habibur Rahman said, there was a fire in the "Rong da International" company which rented the space in the TCB building in the morning. Shoe soles were made there. However, there was no damage to TCB's products, he added.

fire / Chattogram

