Fire at BSRM factory leaves 3 injured, 2 in critical condition

Three workers of Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills (BSRM) factory in Mirsarai, Chattogram were injured in a fire incident caused by an electrical short circuit on Monday (17 January).

The accident took place at BSRM factory in Sonapahar area of ​​Jorarganj union under Mirsarai upazila on Monday evening.

Electrician Md Solaiman, 40, Md Shahin, 22 and Assistant Engineer Md Robin, 42 were injured in the fire incident.

"Three people were injured in a fire caused by an electrical short circuit while working at the factory. The injured were rescued and brought to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH). The doctor on duty admitted them to the burn unit. The factory endured no damages," Delwar Hossain Mollah, a senior official in the human resources department at the BSRM Mirsarai factory, told The Business Standard (TBS).

Alauddin Talukder, sub-inspector of CMCH police outpost, confirmed to TBS that the three injured BSRM factory workers were admitted to the burn unit of the hospital.

Among the injured, Solaiman and Robin are in critical condition, CMCH sources said.