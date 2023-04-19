Fire at Ctg cold storage causes Tk1 crore losses: Fire service

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 April, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 06:32 pm

Fire at Ctg cold storage causes Tk1 crore losses: Fire service

TBS Report
19 April, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 06:32 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The financial loss caused by the fire at a cold storage at Razakhali in Chattogram city is around Tk1 core according to primary estimating, said the fire service.

Saiful Islam, senior official of Lamabazar station of fire service told The Business Standard that the building has been declared risky as some parts of the wall collapsed in the blast. 

However, traders claimed that the amount of damage is more than the estimate by the fire service. 

Businessman Lokman Hossain said, "Some 15 traders had stored dried fishes worth Tk3 crore in the cold storage. Almost everything in the cold storage has been destroyed in the explosion. Four nearby warehouses were also damaged."

Abdul Halim, deputy director of Chattogram Fire Service, said it appears that the explosion might have been caused due to mismanagement, faulty cylinders or faults in gas lines. 

He said the actual cause will be known after the investigation. 

Baklia police station Officer-in-Charge Abdur Rahim said the fire started due to the explosion of an ammonia gas cylinder. 

Residents of adjacent buildings were evacuated soon after the explosion, said the officer.
 

