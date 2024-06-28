Fire at Chattogram's Riazuddin Bazar kills 3, injures several others

At least three people were killed and several others injured in a devastating fire that broke out early hours today (28 June) at the Mohammadiya Plaza of Chattogram's Riazuddin Bazar area.

Two of the deceased were identified as Mohammad Riduan, 45, and Mohammad Shahed, 18, both hailing from Chattogram's Satkania.

All three who died were the staff of the shops in the market and used to live on the fourth floor of the Mohammadiya Plaza where the fire broke out, said Nur-e-Alam Ashik, in-charge of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) police outpost.

"Five people from the spot of fire were brought to CMCH in critical condition. Doctors on duty declared three of them dead while two women were admitted to the hospital," he said.

However, Dinomoni Sharma, deputy director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence, said one person died in the fire and three others were injured in the fire incident.

The fire erupted around 1:30am and quickly engulfed the eight-storey building, which houses mobile accessory shops on the first four floors, and various offices, warehouses, and living spaces for bachelors on the upper four floors.

Despite the efforts of eight fire service units from the port city's Agrabad, Chandanpura, Lamarbazar, and Nandankanan stations, the blaze was only brought under control after nearly four hours, at around 5:30am.

MD Abdul Maledk, assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence, told The Business Standard that the fire service responded to the emergency call at 1:40am.

"However, the narrow lanes prevented fire trucks from accessing the market, complicating firefighting efforts. Firefighters resorted to spraying water from the main road outside the market," he added.

The fire incident highlights ongoing concerns about the safety and construction standards in Riazuddin Bazar, the city's largest commercial hub.

Many buildings in the area are poorly constructed and do not comply with building codes, lacking essential fire safety and parking facilities.

Despite multiple warnings from the fire service, business owners have not addressed these critical issues.

As investigations into the cause of the fire continue, authorities urged market owners and operators to prioritise building safety and adhere to fire regulations to prevent any such future incidents.