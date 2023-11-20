Fire in Chattogram garage guts 20 CNG-run auto-rickshaws

Fire service officials said the fire was caused by an electric short circuit. Photo: TBS

A devastating fire in a garage gutted 20 CNG-run auto-rickshaws, a motorcycle and a rickshaw in the Boubazara area in Chattogram in the early hours of Monday (20 November).

The fire incident also left Mohammad Ali, 40, night guard of the garage, with burn injuries. He has been undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

According to the Chattogram Divisional Fire Control officials, the fire was caused by an electric short circuit at the garage owned by one Jahangir Alam at around 1:40am.

On receiving information two units of firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire at around 2:20am.

The fire has caused around Tk50 lakh in damages.

Earlier, locals rescued the injured night guard of the garage and sent him to the CMCH before the firefighters reached the spot.