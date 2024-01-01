Fire-breathing stunt accident leaves 3 injured in Dhaka's Kamrangirchar

Three people sustained burn injuries when a fire-breathing stunt put up by a teenager during New Year's Eve celebrations went wrong.

The accident happened when Siam, 14, was attempting the stunt on the rooftop of his house in Dhaka's Kamrangirchar area on Sunday night. His two uncles, Rakib and Rayhan, were also injured while trying to save him.

The trio were then rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The institute's resident surgeon Dr Mohammad Tariqul Islam said that Siam sustained 88% burn injury and is in critical condition. He is currently undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the institute.

His uncles sustained minor burn injuries and are now out of danger after receiving treatment, the doctor added.

Coordinator of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Dr Samanta Lal Sen, said, "I visited the patient (Siam) this morning. Fire-breathing stunts are more akin to suicidal acts than celebrations. People should avoid such dangerous acts and exercise caution during festivities."