Fire breaks out at tyre manufacturing factory in Ctg

A fire erupted at a tyre manufacturing factory in the Nayabazar area of Halishahar, Chattogram city, early this morning (24 October).

The blaze started around 9am, prompting a swift response from local emergency services.

Five firefighting units from the Agrabad Fire Station are currently on the scene, working to bring the situation under control.

Abdur Razzak, senior station officer at Agrabad Fire Service, confirmed that the fire department received the call at 9:25am and immediately dispatched units to tackle the flames.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and authorities are investigating the incident.