Massive fire breaks out at sugar refinery in Ctg, 12 fire service units working

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 05:40 pm
Photo: Collected
A fire broke out at the warehouse of S Alam Refined Sugar Mills in the Isanagar area of Karnaphuli upazila in Chattogram around 3:55pm Monday (4 March). 

Confirming the incident, Shoaib Hossain Munshi, warehouse inspector of Karnaphuli Fire Station, said upon receiving information 12 units of firefighters rushed to the spot and were working to control the blaze.  

Photo: Collected
"It is not yet known how the fire started. Details will be known after an investigation," he added. 

Photo: Collected
He also said no loss of life has been reported yet but extensive damage has been done. 

"An ambulance was called as there might be some injuries," he further said.

fire / Chattogram

