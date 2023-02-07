Fire in store room of CMM court under control

Firefighters doused the fire that broke out in a store room on the third floor of one of the buildings of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court (CMM) in Old Dhaka's Johnson Road.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's prosecution department Rabiul Islam said the fire spread to the third floor of the CMM building, where the DMP's prosecution department is also situated.

The fire service department received the fire incident call at 1:15pm and rushed to the spot at 1:27pm, he added.

He also said, the fire was brought under control around 2:15pm.

According to the Fire Services and Civil Defense control room, two firefighting units from Sadarghat have rushed to the spot.

No casualties were reported from the fire till the filing of this report.

Earlier on Tuesday, another massive fire broke out at a textile mill in Dhaka's Shyampur area around 11:20am. Five firefighting units were able to bring the fire - at the ground floor of the four-storey building of Pakiza Textile - under control around 12:10pm.