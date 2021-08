A fire broke out at a singer freeze showroom in a Singer Showroom at Savar's Rajfulbaria on Thursday morning.

The fire originated at the showroom around 8:19am, said Jahangir Alam, senior official of EPZ fire service and civil defense.

On information, seven fire-fighting units rushed to the spot and are working to douse the fire.

The vehicular movement on Dhaka-Aricha highway came to a halt following fire incident.