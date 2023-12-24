Fire breaks out at N’ganj textile mill; cloths gutted

A devastating fire that broke out at a warehouse of a textile mill at Tarabo. Photo: Collected

A devastating fire that broke out at a warehouse of a textile mill at Tarabo of Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila gutted cloths of the mill early Sunday.

Senior Station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense, Demra, Osman Goni said the fire broke out at the warehouse of HH Textile Mill at 3 am and spread soon.

On information, six firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze around 5 am.

However, no casualty was reported as there were no workers at the mill in the night.

A huge quantity of fabric was gutted in the fire, said Manir Hossain, Deputy General Manager of the textile mill.

A probe body will be formed to probe the fire incident, said Osman Goni.