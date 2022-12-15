Fire at Nazira Bazar shoe factory under control

Fire that broke out at a shoe factory in the capital's Nazira Bazar area has been brought under control.

Firefighters doused the blaze around 5.30pm Thursday (15 December) half an hours after it started at the factory located on the fourth floor of a five-storied building, Fire Service duty officer Rashed Bin Khalid told The Business Standard.

Six units of firefighters were dispatched at the scene immediatly after being informed, added Khalid who could not confirm the origin of the blaze.