Fire breaks out at national grid transformer in Hathazari

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 April, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 11:29 pm

Related News

Fire breaks out at national grid transformer in Hathazari

TBS Report
15 April, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 11:29 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A small transformer in the national grid of Bangladesh Power Grid Company in Hathazari, Chattogram caught fire on Saturday, causing an hour-long power cut in different areas of the city.

No damages were reported in this incident that occurred at around 5pm.

Chittagong Electricity Distribution Division Chief Engineer M Rezaul Karim told The Business Standard that a current transformer measuring the voltage of the national grid caused the  fire due to an explosion due to the transformer load.

"The fire was immediately extinguished. "However, as a result, temporary loadshedding occurred at various places in Chattogram. Now the situation is almost normal again," he said.

Top News

Fire accident / Power outage / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Raging Inferno: How extreme heat and habitual neglect is driving rising fire incidents

3h | Panorama
Representational image

How dire is the global water crisis situation?

8h | Thoughts
A document dated 23 March states that the United Kingdom has the largest contingent of special forces in Ukraine at 50 soldiers. Photo: Reuters

US intel leaks: What it reveals and what's next

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How nature has inspired motifs in the Bengal region

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

One of Bangladesh football's darkest chapters

One of Bangladesh football's darkest chapters

3h | TBS SPORTS
The Eager Crowd: Who Are They and Where Do They Come from?

The Eager Crowd: Who Are They and Where Do They Come from?

5h | TBS Stories
Gaslight’s story is slow & predictable

Gaslight’s story is slow & predictable

4h | TBS Entertainment
Scene of Cox's Bazar has changed during Ramadan

Scene of Cox's Bazar has changed during Ramadan

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Infrastructure

Meridian Group builds Chattogram's first mixed-use building

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away