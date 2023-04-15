Fire breaks out at national grid transformer in Hathazari

A small transformer in the national grid of Bangladesh Power Grid Company in Hathazari, Chattogram caught fire on Saturday, causing an hour-long power cut in different areas of the city.

No damages were reported in this incident that occurred at around 5pm.

Chittagong Electricity Distribution Division Chief Engineer M Rezaul Karim told The Business Standard that a current transformer measuring the voltage of the national grid caused the fire due to an explosion due to the transformer load.

"The fire was immediately extinguished. "However, as a result, temporary loadshedding occurred at various places in Chattogram. Now the situation is almost normal again," he said.