Fire Service members have brought the fire that broke out at a shoe factory in the capital Najirabazar area under control.

They extinguised the blaze at 6.10pm, which originated on the second floor of the 10-storey building located beside Tayeba Hotel in the area.

Lima Khanom, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence, confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

On information, six fire fighting units rushed to the spot and doused the flame.