Fire breaks out in multi-storeyed commercial building in Ctg

A fire broke out in a multi-storeyed commercial building next to Hotel Safina in Reazuddin Bazar area of Chattogram city today (8 February).

The fire broke out in a warehouse located on the seventh floor of the building around 8:15pm, fire service officials said.

There are various shops up in the building up to the fifth floor. There are warehouses on the next two floors, the Chattogram Divisional Fire Control Room officials told The Business Standard.

Three units of fire service have reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire, they said.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Reazuddin Bazar is one of the busiest commercial areas in Chattogram where more than two hundred markets have been built very dangerously side by side.

These markets have thousands of shops, warehouses, and small garment factories.