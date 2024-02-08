Fire breaks out in multi-storeyed commercial building in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 February, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 09:56 pm

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire engulfs a multi-storied building in Reazuddin Bazar area of Chattogram city on 8 February. Photo: TBS/Mizanur Rahman Yousuf
Fire engulfs a multi-storied building in Reazuddin Bazar area of Chattogram city on 8 February. Photo: TBS/Mizanur Rahman Yousuf

A fire broke out in a multi-storeyed commercial building next to Hotel Safina in Reazuddin Bazar area of Chattogram city today (8 February).

The fire broke out in a warehouse located on the seventh floor of the building around 8:15pm, fire service officials said.

There are various shops up in the building up to the fifth floor. There are warehouses on the next two floors, the Chattogram Divisional Fire Control Room officials told The Business Standard.

Three units of fire service have reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire, they said.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Reazuddin Bazar is one of the busiest commercial areas in Chattogram where more than two hundred markets have been built very dangerously side by side.

These markets have thousands of shops, warehouses, and small garment factories.

