A fire broke out at Korail slum in Mohakhali area of the capital on Saturday.

The fire occurred at 3:53pm this afternoon, said Khaleda Yasmin, duty-officer of the Fire Service and Civil Denfence control room.

A unit of fire fighters rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, she said.

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately, she added.

No casualty was reported in the incident.