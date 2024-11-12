Fire breaks out at Karnaphuli kitchen market in Ctg

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2024, 12:16 am

Fire breaks out at Karnaphuli kitchen market in Ctg

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 30 minutes

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2024, 12:16 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A fire broke out at a shop in the Karnaphuli kitchen market in Chattogram's Gate No-2 area today (12 November).

The fire started around 10:30pm, said Abdul Malek, assistant director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Upon receiving the alert, firefighters from the Bayezid fire station promptly arrived at the spot and brought the blaze under control within 30 minutes.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The fire service's Agrabad control room said the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are still under investigation and will be reported later.

