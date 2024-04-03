Fire breaks out at jute mill in Khulna; 12 firefighting units working

Bangladesh

UNB
03 April, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 08:51 pm

Related News

Fire breaks out at jute mill in Khulna; 12 firefighting units working

Meanwhile, in another incident, twenty-one shops were gutted in a fire which broke out at Merung Bazar in Dighinala upazila of Khagrachari district early yesterday.

UNB
03 April, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 08:51 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A fire broke out at a jute mill in Khulna's Rupsa upazila on Wednesday.

Twelve firefighting units are currently working to douse the blaze.

The fire broke out around 5:30 pm at the mill situated in the upazila's Jabusa area, said Md Abdul Quadir of the Khulna Fire Service control room.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.

No casualties have been reported so far, he said.

Meanwhile, in another incident, twenty-one shops were gutted in a fire which broke out at Merung Bazar in Dighinala upazila of Khagrachari district early yesterday.

The fire broke out at a shop around 3:30am and spread soon, said Md Rubel, leader of Khagrachari Fire Service and Civil Defense.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after one hour.

The affected shop owners estimated the loss caused by the fire at Tk1.5 crore.

However, the origin of the fire could not be known immediately.

 

 

 

Top News

fire / Bangladesh / shop / Jute Mill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

9h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

17m | Videos
Forbes list of the world's richest people

Forbes list of the world's richest people

2h | Videos
India-China tension again over name change in Arunachal Pradesh

India-China tension again over name change in Arunachal Pradesh

3h | Videos
Despite the sanctions, the West still depends on Russia

Despite the sanctions, the West still depends on Russia

1h | Videos