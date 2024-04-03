Fire breaks out at jute mill in Khulna; 12 firefighting units working

A fire broke out at a jute mill in Khulna's Rupsa upazila on Wednesday.

Twelve firefighting units are currently working to douse the blaze.

The fire broke out around 5:30 pm at the mill situated in the upazila's Jabusa area, said Md Abdul Quadir of the Khulna Fire Service control room.

The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.

No casualties have been reported so far, he said.

Meanwhile, in another incident, twenty-one shops were gutted in a fire which broke out at Merung Bazar in Dighinala upazila of Khagrachari district early yesterday.

The fire broke out at a shop around 3:30am and spread soon, said Md Rubel, leader of Khagrachari Fire Service and Civil Defense.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after one hour.

The affected shop owners estimated the loss caused by the fire at Tk1.5 crore.

However, the origin of the fire could not be known immediately.