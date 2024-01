Fire breaks out in the capital's Gulshan-1 on Thursday, 4 January. Photo: Traffic Alert Facebook group/Shafique Shuvo and Nasif Shawkat

An electricity pole located between road no 8 and 9 in the capital's Gulshan-1 was caught on fire this afternoon.

The fire broke out around 1:42pm and two units of Tejgaon fire station rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control around 2:30pm, confirmed said Fire Service and Civil Defence Duty Officer Rafi Al Faruque.