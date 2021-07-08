Fire breaks out at Globe Biotech warehouse in Tejgaon

A fire broke out at the ground floor of the Globe Biotech Limited in Colony Bazar area of Tejgaon on Thursday afternoon.

The fire occurred at 5:39pm while two units of Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot and have been working to douse the flame.

The cause of the fire was not clear yet, said Md Rasel, mobilizing officer of Fire Service Control Room.

Currently, the fire has been brought under control, he said.