Fire breaks out at Globe Biotech warehouse in Tejgaon

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 06:37 pm

Fire breaks out at Globe Biotech warehouse in Tejgaon

The fire occurred at 5:39pm while two units of Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 06:37 pm
Representational Photo; Collected
Representational Photo; Collected

A fire broke out at the ground floor of the Globe Biotech Limited in Colony Bazar area of Tejgaon on Thursday afternoon.

The fire occurred at 5:39pm while two units of Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot and have been working to douse the flame. 

The cause of the fire was not clear yet, said Md Rasel, mobilizing officer of Fire Service Control Room.

Currently, the fire has been brought under control, he said.

 

Top News

fire at globe pharma warehouse / Fire at Tejgaon / Fire in city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

2h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Tackling Coronavirus, hospital management

TBS Current Affairs: Tackling Coronavirus, hospital management

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Evaly faces legal action

TBS Today: Evaly faces legal action

3h | Videos
Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh