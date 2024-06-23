Fire breaks out at Gazipur godown, extinguished after 90 minutes

Bangladesh

UNB
23 June, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 10:44 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A fire erupted early today in a jhut (unused fabric) godown at Shahida Apparels, a readymade garment (RMG) factory in the Ambagh area of Konabari, Gazipur. 

The blaze was brought under control approximately 90 minutes later.

Shahjahan Sikder, Deputy Assistant Director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters' media cell, reported that the fire started around 2:20 am. 

The fire erupted in the jhut godown of Shahida Apparels located in the Ambagh area under Ward-10 of Gazipur City Corporation, he said.

Upon receiving the alert, six firefighting units rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the flames by 4:00 am. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damages are currently under investigation. 

"Thankfully, no casualties were reported in the incident," Sikder added.

