Finance Tower fire brought under control

Fire service units in front of the Finance Tower in Purana Paltan on 12 June. Photo: Collected

A fire broke that out in the Finance tower in the Purana Paltan area of the capital this evening (12 June) has been brought under control within less than an hour.

The fire broke out at around 18:48pm and five units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence brought it under control by 7:26pm, the Fire Service said.

Smokes were seen coming out of the 15th floor of the building.

The first unit reached the spot at 18:58pm.