Fire at Ctg Nupur Market doused

The fire that broke out at Nupur Market in Station Road area of Kotwali police station of Chattogram city has been brought under control.

Eight units of the fire service brought the fire under control in about two and a half hours, reported local media.

The fire started near the shopping complex around 3:35pm, Anisur Rahman, deputy director of Ctg Fire Services and Civil Defence Station, confirmed the news.

A total of eight firefighting units from three stations are working to douse the fire, he added.

The cause of fire and the extent of damage is not known. No casualties have been reported.