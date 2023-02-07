Fire breaks out at CMM court

A fire has broken out on the third floor of one of the buildings of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court (CMM) in Old Dhaka's Johnson Road.

According to the Fire Services and Civil Defense control room, two firefighting units from Sadarghat have rushed to the spot and are currently trying to douse the flame.

More help is on the way, the official told The Business Standard.

No casualties were reported from the fire till the filing of this report.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's prosecution department Rabiul Islam said the fire spread to the third floor of the CMM building, where the DMP's prosecution department is situated.

The fire service department received the fire incident call at 1:15pm and rushed to the spot at 1:27pm, he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, another massive fire broke out at a textile mill in Dhaka's Shyampur area around 11:20am. Five firefighting units were able to bring the fire - at the ground floor of the four-storey building of Pakiza Textile - under control around 12:10pm.